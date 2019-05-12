Reports: Zinedine Zidane and Sergio Ramos identify the five top-priority signings for Real Madrid this summer

Spanish giants Real Madrid are preparing for a major squad overhaul in the summer, as it appears to be their only solution in a bid to prevent a repeat of the ongoing season.

According to various reports, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and captain Sergio Ramos seem to have agreed to five top-priority signings that the club can make, once the transfer window opens.

Diario Gol reports that the club’s management is keen to carry out quite a number of new signings through two phases that could take as long as two years to complete.Near, medium and long term movements are coming at Real Madrid . Those responsible prepare a two-year revolution that will be carried out in two phases.

The five top-priority signings mentioned above form a part of the first-phase plans, and the players are – Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Paul Pogba (Manchester United), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham Hotspur), Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Ferland Mendy (Olympique Lyonnais).

According to Diario Gol, Hazard is Zidane’s biggest priority, and Real Madrid could do whatever it takes for them to sign the superstar from Chelsea. It is said that the transfer ban sanctioned on the Premier League outfits could hinder the deal, but when Christian Pulisic returns to London from his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, the negotiations may get easier.

Hazard could cost Real Madrid around £120million.

The second on the list is striker Luka Jovic, who will be brought on as a successor to Karim Benzema, for a sum of money between £60million and £70million.

The Spanish news agency further assumes that Ferland Mendy’s possible arrival from Lyon will reinforce Marcelo’s left-back position, as Zidane is not pleased with his current backup Sergio Reguilon. But Mendy is also being courted by other elite European clubs including arch-rivals Barcelona, hence Real Madrid will have to engage in a transfer race to sign the 23-year old Frenchman.

The remaining two potential signings – Paul Pogba and Christian Eriksen – have received the necessary green-signal from the club management, but Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola’s transfer ban and Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy’s reluctance to sell Eriksen, could affect either transfer deals, as per Diario Gol‘s report.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; While Hazard and Jovic are probably done deals, Real Madrid may be close to securing Mendy as well. However, nothing can be said about the chances of Pogba’s and Eriksen’s deals just yet.