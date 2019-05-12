Reports: Arsenal desperate to secure long term futures of superstar duo ahead of UEL final

Arsenal are keen to ensure that they do not lose two of their star names in the summer, and want to move swiftly to make it happen.

Daily Mail are reporting that the Gunners want to tie down Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette go long term deals to ensure their future is with the club. Both strikers have only about a couple of years left, and will see an increase in wages if they stay put.

Aubameyang still has a chance to win the Golden Boot award this season with one game to go, while Lacazette has proven to be an able strike partner next to him, pushing both forwards to the very top in Europe.

This has sparked interest from other clubs too, and Arsenal want to make sure that the duo go absolutely nowhere in a tense period as the transfer window approaches.

Having erred with the likes of Robin Van Persie and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before, the former Premier League champions want this situation sorted out before the UEFA Europa League (UEL) final against Chelsea takes place.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – Arsenal fans would want Laca and Auba to stay at all costs, and they seem happy enough in North London, so expect a new and improved deal to be handed out soon.