Reports: Ex Chelsea boss hoping to bring Romelu Lukaku with him to Inter Milan

Manchester United are set for a mass clear out in the coming months, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer facing his first summer transfer window. Players such as Antonio Valencia and Ander Herrera have already announced their departures, with many more expected to join in. One of the players who has been linked with a move away is Romelu Lukaku, who could be offered an escape route via Italy!

According to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport (via Daily Mail), former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is keen on bringing Romelu Lukaku to Italy. The Italian football manager is expected to be named the new manager of Inter Milan in the coming weeks, with Lukaku high up on his transfer shortlist.

The report suggests that Conte wants to strengthen the forward line at his new club and sees Lukaku as a potential replacement of Mauro Icardi. Coincidentally, this is not the first time Conte has tried to sign Lukaku, with the Italian also coming close to signing him at Chelsea.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan are also preparing for a squad overhaul this summer, with players including Mauro Icardi, Joao Mario, and Dalbert linked with an exit. On the other hand, the Nerazzurri are expected to bolster their squad with several new faces such as Diego Godin, Danilo, Ivan Rakitic, and possibly, Romelu Lukaku.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; Ole Gunnar Solskjaer promised Manchester United fans that he will get rid of the deadwood next summer. At the moment, Romelu Lukaku seems part of that pile. Moreover, the Belgian forward has himself admitted his desire to play in Italy and could move to Inter Milan to fulfil his dream.