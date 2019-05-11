Reports: Why Real Madrid star Gareth Bale will reject Manchester United

Gareth Bale’s days at Real Madrid seem numbered. The Welshman is reportedly not part of Zinedine Zidane’s plans for the future and have been informed as such. One possible destination touted for the former Tottenham star was Manchester United. Although it seems that he might not move to Old Trafford after all.

According to Diario Gol, Gareth Bale will not leave Real Madrid for Premier League side Manchester United. The Welshman has been told to leave Santiago Bernabeu and is currently searching for a potential buyer. However, the report states that Old Trafford won’t be the place where Bale will be playing his football next year.

The key reason stated for the same is the fact that Manchester United have failed to qualify for the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils are guaranteed to finish outside the top four in this season’s Premier League after a draw against Huddersfield Town. They are also out of all the cup competitions, thereby eliminating any chance of qualification to the intercontinental competition.

Secondly, Bale’s representatives also feel that Manchester United are currently in a rebuilding phase and that moving there would be unwise for the 29-year-old.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have already started working on potential replacements for Bale with both Paulo Dybala and Sadio Mane being targetted.