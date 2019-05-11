Reports: Barcelona star to join Portuguese giants as club sanction his summer exit

Barcelona are preparing for a squad overhaul of their own as the summer transfer window approaches, and that means some departures from the Nou Camp.

One of the names expected to move on from the club is Jasper Cillessen. Sport are reporting that the Dutchman will join Benfica in the summer after Barcelona have sanctioned his exit.

The club Cillessen is expected to join is Benfica, a local newspaper has reported, thus ending a three-year stint in Catalonia for the custodian.

Cillessen has largely played second fiddle to Marc-Andre Ter Stegen at Barca, and has seldom received a chance to play in big La Liga and Champions League matches, making this move to Benfica an ideal one for him to rekindle his playing career.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 4/5 – Reports are strong with this one, and it appears that the move will go through. Barca want to get rid of the fat in the club, and for players like Cillessen, this is the perfect opportunity to move away and show what they are really capable of.