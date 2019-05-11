Transfer News |

Manchester United fans furious that star player allowed to leave while Ashley Young gets contract extension

Manchester United have officially let Ander Herrera leave the club following an emotional goodbye message released by the Spaniard confirming the news. 

The message was released on Twitter by the club, and has left a large section of the United faithful shocked and confused as to how and why he was let go of.

There was speculation that Herrera could end up at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as his contract ran out, but after fresh deals were handed out to the likes of Phil Jones and Ashley Young, there was belief that Herrera would join the list as well.

However, that hasn’t happened, and it has left Man United fans fuming.

Needless to say, United better hope their performance next season can triumph the horror show of this one.

