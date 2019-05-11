Manchester United fans furious that star player allowed to leave while Ashley Young gets contract extension

Manchester United have officially let Ander Herrera leave the club following an emotional goodbye message released by the Spaniard confirming the news.

The message was released on Twitter by the club, and has left a large section of the United faithful shocked and confused as to how and why he was let go of.

There was speculation that Herrera could end up at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as his contract ran out, but after fresh deals were handed out to the likes of Phil Jones and Ashley Young, there was belief that Herrera would join the list as well.

However, that hasn’t happened, and it has left Man United fans fuming.

Contracts to jones young and smalling, but not this guy smh — Dougs⚽️🔰 (@DougieSaunders7) May 11, 2019

He’s better than both of them put together. Should’ve given both their salaries to him 😡 — Stephen Townsend (@FPLMidget) May 11, 2019

I really don’t understand the objective of this club anymore. We expect to be challenging for trophies with Jones, Young? — Tooni (@michaelbraimoh) May 11, 2019

New contracts to cheats like Young Smalling Jones – no problem

New contract to a passionate player like @AnderHerrera -Nooo

Welcome to glazer’s marketing FC 😠 — Naveen Kumar (@keepcalmszn) May 11, 2019

Contract renewals to our worst performers but our most passionate/consistent player doesn’t get one? This club is a joke pic.twitter.com/zSQfRO2XDm — 🇾🇪 (@DeadIyPaul) May 11, 2019

Needless to say, United better hope their performance next season can triumph the horror show of this one.