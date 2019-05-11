BREAKING: Manchester United confirm star player’s departure with emotional goodbye message

The transfer season is upon us and one club heavily expected to be involved in the proceedings is Manchester United. The Red Devils are set to go a squad overhaul with several key first-team players leaving. They have now confirmed one departure.

Manchester United have confirmed that Ander Herrera will leave the club after five years via a video message. The Spanish central midfielder is expected to join Ligue 1 club Paris Saint Germain in the summer transfer window.

The Spaniard tweeted from his own account shortly after:

I could never express enough gratitude 🔴 #MUFC https://t.co/wwqNHFnXE1 — Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) May 11, 2019

Herrera spoke about his pride in wearing the Manchester United shirt and thankes the fans for the past five years:

“There is red in my heart. I knew it from the first time I played here and in the moment I started to wear it.

“Every time I represented this club in every game, in wins and losses, even when I couldn’t help from the grass, I understood what this club means.

“Thanks for these five amazing years!”

Herrera joined Manchester United back in 2014 from La Liga club Athletic Bilbao, who confirmed that they had accepted a bid of €36 million from the Red Devils. The Spaniard took on the number ’21’ upon signing and made three assists in his first start for the club – a friendly against LA Galaxy. Shortly after, he made his competitive debut during a two-one defeat to Swansea City in the Premier League.

The Real Zaragoza graduate would go on to play for Manchester United for the next five years. During this time, he made one hundred and eighty-nine appearances for the club while scoring twenty goals. He also made two appearances for the Spanish National Team after moving to Manchester.

He is expected to move to French giants Paris Saint Germain on a free transfer.