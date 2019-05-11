Reports: Barcelona set for mass exodus as 10 players to be axed after UCL debacle

Barcelona suffered hugely as they were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) competition by Liverpool in the semi-finals.

Rumours have been running rampant since then that the likes of Lionel Messi and co are unhappy with what transpired, and want some players sold in order to get things running smoothly again next season.

And that rumour could be given more weight by this report from AS that sees as many as ten players heading out of the club in the summer.

Barcelona defeat will be remembered for long time – Busquets

The three biggest names to see an exit are Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti and Ivan Rakitic. Umtiti has been linked with Arsenal, while Coutinho continues to be linked with Manchester United after failing to show his true potential in Barca colours.

Rakitic could be on his way too, and he could be joined by a host of other names such as Kevin-Prince Boateng, Malcom, Jasper Cillessen, Denis Suarez and others.

Finally, Jeison Murillo, Thomas Vermaelen and Rafinha could also be headed for the exit door as Barca plan on bringing in young players such as Matthijs De Ligt into the club.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – With high-profile entries expected, these players could well be on the way out, and Barcelona will surely earn a fair bit of money through these sales as well.