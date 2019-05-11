Eden Hazard jokes about rejecting Real Madrid at Chelsea’s end of the year award ceremony

Chelsea are reportedly all set to say goodbye to Eden Hazard, as the Belgian inches ever closer to his dream Real Madrid move. However, Hazard gave the Blues one last ray of hope when he joked about signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge and rejecting Real Madrid.

Eden Hazard’s future at Chelsea has been the talking point of almost every transfer window, ever since the Belgian moved to Stamford Bridge from Lille. However, reports claim that he is as close as ever to cutting his ties the Blues and sign for Spanish giants Real Madrid. That, however, didn’t stop him from joking around at Chelsea’s end-of-the-year awards gala.

Hazard was just about to answer the question put forward by the presenter before someone from the audience heckled at him about signing a new contract and staying in London. The Belgian skipper smiled momentarily amid cheers from the crowd, before finally replying: “Where’s the pen?”

At the gala itself, the 28-year-old created history when he won Chelsea’s player of the year for the fourth time. He also scooped up the player’s player of the year and goal of the year award. Callum Hudson-Odoi, meanwhile, was named the young player of the year while Erin Cuthbert took home the women’s player of the year award.

Recent reports state that the Chelsea man is on the verge of exiting the club to sign for Los Blancos. Hazard himself has spoken about his desire to play for Real Madrid in the past. He has also stated his open admiration for their current coach Zinedine Zidane.

Nevertheless, there is still no official confirmation from either club about Hazard’s future. At the moment, he is preparing to play the final Premier League match of the season with Chelsea before taking on Arsenal in the UEFA Europa League final on May 29.