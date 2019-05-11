Reports: Priority Manchester United target makes a decision on his future

It had been reported that Premier League giants Manchester United were keenly interested in signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, but as per the latest reports, they will miss the opportunity to sign him as the star has decided to stay on with the German club.

Metro reports that Sancho’s decision to stay on at Borussia Dortmund, arises from the realization that he has established himself as one of Europe’s most prolific attackers, at just 19 years of age. The England international has scored 12 goals and made 19 assists so far this season, and he believes that Borussia continues to offer him the most conducive environment to develop his skills even further.

Meanwhile, Manchester United has been interested in buying the star for a long time now, and it was widely reported that they will finally make a move this June. But according to The Sun, Sancho will reject a switch to Old Trafford and remain at Dortmund for another year, before considering a switch back to England.

Metro further adds that Manchester United have been notified of the former Manchester City star’s plans, and instead of Sancho, they have started contemplating a move for Swansea City’s Daniel James.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Sancho’s decision to stay on at Borussia Dortmund sounds well-planned, as Manchester United will not play the Champions League next season. The England youngster might want to go for glory in Europe, in which case Dortmund seems a much better option for him than playing with the Red Devils.