Reports: Real Madrid target talented Liverpool youngster; Jurgen Klopp wants to hold on to him

As per some new reports, Spanish giants Real Madrid are keen to sign Rafael Camacho of Liverpool, but the Premier League club’s manager Jurgen Klopp is not interested in selling the talented youngster.

In case you didn’t know, Camacho is a reserve player for Liverpool, and he plays in the Reserves’ Premier League. In just 14 appearances for the club till date this season, he has scored 8 goals and also made five assists. The 18-year old youngster has hence been targeted by other elite European teams like RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund and Napoli, as well, but Klopp has always refused to listen to any bids for him.

It is Don Balon that reports that Real Madrid is interested in signing him. Apparently, Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has been impressed by the teenager’s breakout season with the Reds, and wants him at Madrid next season. Camacho has also been promised chances with the first team at the Santiago Bernabeu, as per the Spanish news agency.

The young Portuguese star began his junior career at Sporting de Portugal, from where Manchester City recruited him when he was just 13. Two years ago, Liverpool signed him as part of their reserves, and he has been playing with the Reds ever since. Camacho has already attracted several European giants with his ability and speed, and at just 18 years of age, he is considered one of football’s most exciting future prospects.

In a recent interview, Camacho is reported to have said, “My favorite position is closer to the rivals’ area, where I can shoot at the goal and prove my goal-scoring abilities. I do not like to play defense, my qualities are not those of a defender.”

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 1/5; Not much was spoken about Camacho in the transfer market until recently. At only 18 years of age, the youngster’s actual skill-sets are yet to be ascertained. Hence, it is too early to assume that a deal for him from Real Madrid would definitely happen.