Reports: Barcelona star blames ‘dictator’ Lionel Messi after being looked over for new contract

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is odds on to leave the club at the end of the season after being looked over for a new contract – something he squarely blames Lionel Messi for.

Don Balon reports that Barcelona may have to deal with the departure of Ivan Rakitic at the end of the season as the Croatia ace is fed up having been overlooked for a new contract at the club.

Additionally, the impending arrival of Frenkie de Jong from Ajax has also caused consternation in the player, as he expects to be playing much less next season.

The biggest factor for him wanting to leave, however, relates to ‘dictator’ Lionel Messi, who the Croat believes is the main reason why the club hasn’t offered him a new contract despite promising him one.

Rakitic believes that Jordi Alba only signed a contract extension in February because he is in the good books of Lionel Messi, who retains control over much of the squad dynamics at the club.

The report also states that Rakitic is of the mind that had Messi not shown as much favouritism, the Barcelona squad would be in a better place.

In any case, it appears quite certain that the midfielder would be seeking newer pastures in the summer transfer window.