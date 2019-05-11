Reports: Manchester United target deletes pro-Liverpool tweet as he nears Old Trafford move

Manchester United fans are apparently convinced that Swansea superstar Daniel James is joining the club this summer, after he deleted a pro-Liverpool tweet that he tweeted sometime in the past.

The 21-year old star had tweeted a praise on Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, who are Manchester United’s long-time rivals. On Friday, the tweet appeared to have been deleted after a United fan urged him to delete it ahead of his proposed move to Old Trafford.

As per reports in recent times, the Premier League giants have been strongly linked with the wonderfully talented left-winger. Daniel James, on his part, enjoyed a breakout season with Swansea in the Championships. He also helped the Welsh side to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

The DailyStar reports that United are closing in on a £15million deal to bring him to Old Trafford this summer.

Speaking of the above-mentioned tweet, the post was dated April 24, 2018 and James had said, “Salah is some player.”

The youngster, who is a big Liverpool fan, is believed to have tweeted this after Liverpool’s 5-2 win over AS Roma in the Champions League semi-final on that same date. Mohamed Salah had scored two goals in the game as he proved to be the influential against his former team, for the Reds.

After James deleted his tweet, several United supporters celebrated online as most of them were led to believe that a summer switch to the Old Trafford, is now on the cards for James.

“It’s confirmed,” said the fan who called James out.

“Then it’s confirmed” added another.

A third said: “The DNA is inside him already… Daniel James welcome to Manchester United”

“This is incredible,” concluded a fourth.