Reports: Barcelona in touch with Manchester United star in ‘last 24 hours’ to secure summer transfer

Barcelona have rekindled their interest in Manchester United star Paul Pogba amidst strong rumours that he is Real Madrid bound in the summer.

Paul Pogba has been the subject of quite public interest from Zinedine Zidane and Real Madrid, but while the Frenchman tries to engineer a move away from Manchester United, Barcelona have also entered the fray to battle it out for his signature.

On the back of their dastardly Champions League elimination at the hands of Liverpool, Barcelona recognize the need to add real quality to their squad and have been in touch with the World Cup winner in the past day, reports Don Balon.

They view Pogba as the replacement for Ivan Rakitic, who it is believed will be leaving Barcelona at the end of the season.

On top of that, the report also states that Pogba and Messi retain a healthy respect for one another and that the Argentine wizard even went as far as telling the French playmaker to join him at the club following the World Cup clash between the two nations.

However, Florentino Perez and Real Madrid maintain a keen eye on the midfielder and are aware of Barcelona’s revived interest in him.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; This may develop into a battle between Real Madrid and Barceona for Pogba’s signature. It’s still too early to say where he would end up – or indeed, if he will leave Manchester United at all.