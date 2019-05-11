Reports: World class striker to turn down Barcelona move in favour of Real Madrid

On Tuesday, Liverpool thumped Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final, and also eliminated them from the competition. And now, Barcelona’s elimination from the Champions League is starting to have serious consequences, as the management looks to replace a few of the club’s players and bring in some new ones.

As per Diario Gol, the club’s representatives have apparently decided that they need to bring in Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, in order to boost their chances for European glory next season. This is the third time in two seasons, that the Catalans have considered moving in for the French superstar.

Currently valued at €120million, Griezmann is considered a reasonable purchase. Given that he himself wants to leave Atletico, gives Barcelona an additional inspiration to go for him this summer.

However, no final decision has been taken yet, and that has unsettled the World Champion, as per reports. Diario Gol claims that Griezmann’s representatives have hence talked to Real Madrid’s management as well, to find out about the possibility of the star joining Los Blancos instead of the Blaugranas.

Initial reports from the Spanish news agency suggest that the most important names in Real Madrid’s hierarchy – Florentino Perez, Zinedine Zidane and captain Sergio Ramos – have given the green signal for the Merengues, in moving forward for a deal with the France captain.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; With Barcelona taking such a long time to come to a conclusion in matters relating to Griezmann – who meanwhile has already informed everyone that he would like to leave Atletico for sure – it can be understood that Real Madrid could go for him and secure his services at the earliest. They are also looking for a striker this summer, as per reports.