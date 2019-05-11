Reports: Real Madrid target unhappy Cristiano Ronaldo teammate at Juventus

Spanish giants Real Madrid are totally looking forward to the new season, with manager Zinedine Zidane and the club’s representatives keen to execute a complete squad overhaul once the summer transfer window kicks in.

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, Tottenham Hotspur’s Christian Eriksen, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic, AFC Ajax’s Matthijs de Ligt and many more stars have been in Los Blancos’ radar over the past couple of months. And as of latest, reports speak of Real Madrid’s interest in yet another superstar – a Cristiano Ronaldo teammate at Juventus who is apparently unhappy.

The player is Paulo Dybala, and the Merengues’ interest in the star also threatens Gareth Bale’s position in the squad setup, as per Diario Gol.

The Spanish news agency says that Real Madrid’s new interest in the Argentine is due to the fact that Eden Hazard’s sale looks less probable now, as FIFA rejected Chelsea’s appeal against the transfer embargo slapped on them.

With Chelsea unable to find a replacement for Hazard due to the transfer ban, they could get more reluctant to sell the Belgian, and Real Madrid will still need reinforcements in attack – something which Dybala can prove to be useful in.

The player himself is reportedly unhappy at Turin ever since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. To accommodate the Portuguese legend in the first XI, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri pushed Dybala out wide, and there has been a dip in the former Parma player’s goalscoring form since, throughout the season. Quite contrasting to his 22 Serie A goals last season, Dybala scored only 6 goals this time – quite below-par for an attacker of his calibre.

Diario Gol reports that Dybala has hence asked for his departure from the Italian team, and that he has already been in contact with his agent and brother, who lives in Barcelona.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Real Madrid can target Dybala in case the Hazard move fails to happen. The star’s current situation at Juventus alongside former Real Madrid star Cristiano will only help the Spanish giants further, in securing the move.