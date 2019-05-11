Reports: Angry Cristiano Ronaldo contemplates Premier League return after unfulfilled Juventus promises

Juventus’ unwillingness to secure the signatures of two players Cristiano Ronaldo wanted has left him contemplating a stunning return to the Premier League and Manchester United.

Diario Gol reports that the Turin based club has decided against signing Joao Felix from Benfica and backtracked on Marcelo, Ronaldo’s trusted lieutenant down the left flank – something which does not sit well with the Portuguese superstar.

The report states that Felix looks increasingly likely to join the Manchester City project under Pep Guardiola while Juventus is said to prefer retaining the services of Alex Sandro as their left back instead of signing Marcelo from Real Madrid.

Ronaldo, who wanted both these players on-boarded after an unsatisfactory Champions League campaign that saw them knocked out by Ajax, is said to be deeply unhappy about the situation especially after Juventus promised to do everything in their power to right the wrongs of this season.

As a result, the Portuguese superstar is contemplating a move away from Turin, with a shock return to Manchester United on the cards.

According to the report, Manchester United’s sponsorship deal with Chevrolet will line the club’s pockets with enough cash to secure a high profile, big money return for their former player in the upcoming transfer window.

United can reportedly offer Juventus up to €140 million for his services, apart from promising him a €35 million annual pay package.

With Ronaldo unhappy at how the Serie A champions have gone about their preparations for next season, a return to Manchester United – the club where he shot to superstardom – cannot be ruled out.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating:1/5; Highly unlikely that Cristiano Ronaldo is leaving Juventus this summer and even more so that he would go back to Manchester United, a club that can’t even offer him Champions League football next season. A hard no, to this particular rumour.