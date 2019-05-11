Reports: Key Barcelona man to be pushed out to China against Lionel Messi’s wishes after Liverpool defeat

Spanish giants Barcelona have still not been able to accept the fact that they have been eliminated from the Champions League. More than just the fact that they have been eliminated, it is the “how” factor that disappoints them more.

In case you missed it, Barcelona travelled to Liverpool’s Anfield for the second-leg of the Champions League semi-final on Tuesday, and they had a very safe three-goal cushion from their 3-0 win in the first-leg at Camp Nou, a week earlier.

The worst was, however, yet to happen. Liverpool destroyed Barca 4-0, and not only overcame their first-leg deficit, but also eliminated the Catalans from the competition. It was Divock Origi’s and Giorginio Wijnaldum’s braces that helped Liverpool win and thereby seal a berth in the finals.

Meanwhile, those at Barcelona are busy seeking answers to the harrowing loss, and it seems that they have already identified a few people as responsible for their current misery.

Diario Gol reports that Sergio Busquets is one of the “guilty parties” as far as the management is concerned, and that they are ready to ship him off to China if needed. It also appears that Barcelona already have a buyer interested in the Spanish midfielder, in the Chinese Super League.

The Spanish news agency further adds that the other heavyweights in the club – Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Gerard Pique – are all against the decision, and it is also being said that Busquets himself is not expected to accept his new offer unless Barcelona’s management forces him to leave.

Barcelona may also be tempted by the fact that Frenkie de Jong is definitely arriving from AFC Ajax, causing them to think that Busquets can be replaced by the 20-year old midfielder, as per Diario Gol.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 1/5; Sergio Busquets is too valuable a figure for Barcelona to consider getting rid off, especially at this moment where they have to recover from the Champions League debacle at the earliest. The management is likely to know that fact, and the holding midfielder who is kind-of a legend at the Camp Nou, is hence likely to stay.