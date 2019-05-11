Reports: Barcelona turn to €120 million worth World Cup star after humiliating Liverpool defeat in UCL semifinals

Barcelona’s attack looked toothless for the most part at Anfield as the Blaugrana were humbled 4-0, en route to crashing out of the UEFA Champions League. They’re looking to rectify that in the upcoming transfer market.

Marca reports that Philippe Coutinho’s ineffectual performances coupled with Ousmane Dembele’s inability to stay fit and procure a consistent run of games in the team has pushed Barcelona to look elsewhere for a goal threat.

As a result, they have turned to Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann again.

The World Cup winner was extremely close to joining Barcelona last season but chose to remain at the Wanda Metropolitano after a protracted transfer saga.

However, in desperate need of reliable goalscoring options alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, Barcelona are willing to fund a move for the French attacker once again.

The report also states that he will be available for 120 million euros from 1 July 2019, when his release clause reduces from 200 million euros. For his part, the player is reportedly open to the Barcelona move this season after Atletico Madrid failed to mount a realistic assault on either La Liga or Champions League.

Griezmann, 28, has scored 21 goals and assisted 10 times in 46 appearances so far this season.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; If Griezmann wants to leave Atletico Madrid, Barcelona does look like the premier option given the history between the player and the club.