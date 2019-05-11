Reports: Paul Pogba’s Real Madrid move in jeopardy after agent slapped with worldwide ban

Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba was looking well-set for a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer, but it appears that a transfer deal will not take place soon, as his agent Mino Raiola has been given a worldwide transfer ban by FIFA.

Metro reports that FIFA, the world’s largest regulatory authority on all football-related situations, announced on Friday that Mino Raiola will serve a worldwide transfer ban for three months. Earlier this week, the FIGC (Italian Football Federation) had confirmed that Raiola had been suspended from all transfer activity in Italy for the same time period, after which FIFA amended the decision to extend the ban all across the globe.

A statement from FIFA read thus:

“The Chairman of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee has today decided to extend the sanctions imposed by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) on the intermediaries Carmine and Vincenzo Raiola to have worldwide effect.

The decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee was notified today and takes immediate effect.

For further information concerning the grounds of the sanction please contact FIGC.”

With the ongoing 2018-19 season ending soon and with the summer transfer window all set to open, this ban puts a whole lot of high-profile transfer deals in jeopardy – none of which will still compare to Pogba’s situation, as per the English news agency.

Raiola has been representing Pogba for several years now. In fact, the Italian-born Dutch football agent earned £41million for facilitating the midfielder’s move from Juventus to Manchester United in 2016. And as per the latest reports, Pogba is keen to leave Old Trafford at the end of this season, amid talks of interest from Real Madrid.

The 51-year old agent also represents the likes of AFC Ajax’s in-demand defender Matthijs de Ligt, who Barcelona are desperate to sign this summer. The ban will adversely affect de Ligt’s move as well, as per Metro.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain), Justin Kluivert (AS Roma), Kostas Manolas (AS Roma), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan) and so on are a few other players represented by him.