Reports: Ridiculous reason why Manchester United refused to sign Matthijs de Ligt last season

AFC Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt is wanted by most European clubs these days. The young defender has impressed one and all with his brilliance on the pitch, and right now he is just 19 years of age. However, as per an interesting report, it is being said that English club Manchester United missed out on the chance to sign de Ligt – for a very bizarre reason.

The Mirror reports that Manchester United’s representatives were advised not to sign him last season, as he would get “too fat” later on.

Marcel Bout, a Netherlands-based scout for Manchester United, used to scout de Ligt extensively and also recommended the youngster to the club on multiple occasions last season, when former United manager Jose Mourinho informed the board that he would like a new central defender to bolster his back line.

As a result, it is to be understood that they could have signed de Ligt for much less than his current value of £75-80million, before they decided against it because of concerns over his weight, according to the

Apparently, de Ligt’s father Frank was significantly overweight, and that led to the prediction that the Dutch international would go the same way as he got older. Becoming fat also equated to a proportional loss in weight and power, and United decided that it would too big a risk to take, if they were signing him.

The Mirror also adds that de Ligt was Jose Mourinho’s first-choice center back target last summer, with Leicester City’s Harry Maguire a fall-back option. The Red Devils, however, failed to sign both players and are currently at sixth place in the 2018-19 Premier League standings, having also gotten eliminated from qualification to the Champions League next season.

De Ligt, meanwhile, played the Champions League 2018-19 semi-final with Ajax. Though they lost on the basis of away goals, the player himself is wanted by almost all top European clubs, with Spanish giants Barcelona leading the race to sign him this season, as of right now.