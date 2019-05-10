Reports: Real Madrid target €75 million worth Premier League superstar as alternative to Luka Jovic

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is making a move for Arsenal marksman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as an alternative option to Karim Benzema.

Don Balon reports that the Arsenal striker, who has scored 29 goals and provided 8 assists in 49 appearances so far this season, is Florentino Perez’s new alternative option to Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic.

The report states that while Jovic, 21, has enjoyed a successful breakout season of sorts, Frankfurt have slapped a €80 million price tag on him which is deemed to be excessive for a player who has hardly proven himself on the big stage.

However Aubameyang, who has been vocal about desiring a move to Real Madrid in the past, is a tried and tested goalscorer who Perez feels is better value for money.

Additionally, Zinedine Zidane is also open to him arriving at the club to compete with Karim Benzema for the number 9 berth.

Moreover, the report also states that a deal can be struck with Arsenal for around €75 million, which would make him a cheaper option than Luka Jovic and, at 29, give them a player who is at his prime too.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2/5; It is unlikely Real Madrid are interested in a player who doesn’t have too many years of his prime left ahead of someone like Luka Jovic, whom they can build a squad around going forward.