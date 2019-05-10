BREAKING: Manchester United on the verge of sealing £15 million deal for first signing of summer

Manchester United are reportedly on the verge of sealing a £15 million deal for Swansea winger Daniel James, reports Sky Sports.

James, 21, is a Welsh winger who came through the ranks in the Swansea youth setup before breaking into the first team this season. Straight away, the young winger made enough of an impact to play in 38 games, scoring 5 goals and assisting 10 more.

He can play down the right hand side too – which is a problem position for Manchester United – despite his preferred position being from the left wing.

Leeds United, who are eternal rivals of Manchester United, were reportedly very close to signing James in January, with the player even being present in Elland Road to put pen to paper and finalize the deal – only to have the transfer window shut on them.

However, while it is expected that the Lilywhites will make a move for him again in the summer, the report from Sky Sports suggests that Manchester United have barged their way to the front of the line to secure the services of the talented Welshman.

BREAKING: Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal to sign Swansea City winger Daniel James for £15m — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 10, 2019

If true, it would be the first signing of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era at the club, as the Norwegian looks to orchestrate a summer overhaul.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 4/5; Young, quick, talented and home grown, James is just the type of player Solskjaer will want at the club as he seeks to rebuild Manchester United.