Reports: Real Madrid to finally spend €100million earned from Cristiano Ronaldo transfer on next Galactico

Real Madrid suffered greatly when they lost both Zinedine Zidane and Cristiano Ronaldo at the same time, just a while after they won the UEFA Champions League (UCL) for the third time in a row.

Since then a lot has changed at the club. Madrid have fallen behind in the race for the La Liga crown, and were knocked out of the UCL by Ajax rather unceremoniously.

Zidane has returned to the club as manager, but the replacement for Ronaldo is yet to be found.

What has Zinedine Zidane changed since returning to Real Madrid?

Madrid have been linked with Eden Hazard as of late, but reports from Diario Gol suggest that it won’t be enough.

To find an able replacement for Ronaldo, they will have to find someone with just as much talent and determination, and the report suggests that Neymar Jr. is the chosen one.

The Brazilian reportedly wants to leave PSG too, so that helps, while it is also pertinent to note that much of the €100million earned from Ronaldo’s transfer to Juventus is yet to be invested.

Neymar won’t come cheap, but Los Blancos have a buffer to rely on, and may well get their superstar man rather quickly if these reports are to be believed.