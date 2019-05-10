Reports: Real Madrid and PSG negotiating €200 million plus player swap deal for Neymar

Real Madrid are keen to land PSG superstar Neymar, but the deal that sees him come to the Spanish capital may see James Rodriguez go to Paris in his place.

Diario Gol reports that Florentino Perez is keen on bringing Brazilian superstar Neymar to Real Madrid next season but may have to pad the transfer with a princely sum of €200 million along with attacking midfielder James Rodriguez.

Rodriguez will likely return to Real Madrid after a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich, having not seen eye to eye with coach Niko Kovac for a majority of this season. Zinedine Zidane, too, doesn’t see a future for the Colombian star in his squad.

As a result, the report states that Rodriguez may be offered as a makeweight in a potential deal that will see a disillusioned Neymar make the swap to the Spanish capital.

Neymar is reportedly unhappy at PSG’s stagnating project and even underlined his desire to play alongside Eden Hazard – a player bound for Real Madrid – in a recent interview with FOX Sports.

However, any potential deal for the player contingent to Neymar’s father – and agent – being paid a whooping €40 million in commission fee, according to the report.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Neymar to Real Madrid is a hard enough transfer to negotiate given the number of moving parts and big money in play. Introducing James Rodriguez into the mix only makes the transfer that much more unlikely.