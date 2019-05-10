Reports: Liverpool to make tidy profit from Coutinho’s UCL exit with Barcelona

Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho arrived from English giants Liverpool in 2018 January, for a mind-boggling sum of £142million. As per the latest reports, it appears that Liverpool have further pocketed an additional £4.3million as bonuses, thanks to a clause in the transfer agreement.

Coutinho has not impressed for the Catalan giants ever since he signed up for Barcelona. Of late, he even fell out of favour with boss Ernesto Valverde, and also lost his place in the starting XI.

However, recent injuries to the likes of Ousmane Dembele caused the former Sevilla manager to recall him into the first team, and the Brazilian winger hence returned to the Anfield – home of his former club Liverpool – to play against them in the Champions League semi-final.

The eventual result was far from favourable, as the star under-performed heavily in a Barca lineup that conceded four goals against the Reds. As a result, Barcelona were also knocked out the competition.

Meanwhile, LiverpoolEcho reports that a clause in the transfer sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona was triggered, post Barcelona’s miserable defeat against Jurgen Klopp’s men. The clause states that €5millions (£4.3million) would be paid to the Reds if the Blaugranas reached the quarter-finals of the competition this season.

With Barca having achieved that before being sensationally dumped out, Liverpool have apparently the hefty windfall.

Barcelona finished table toppers in Group B alongside Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven, before they defeated Olympique Lyonnais 5-1 in the round-of-16. They then proceeded to defeat Manchester United 4-0, before lining up to face Liverpool in the semis.

The first-leg match held at Camp Nou went in Barca’s favour, with Lionel Messi’s brace and Luis Suarez’ effort powering them to a 3-0 win. They arrived at Anfield with one foot well set on the finals’ berth, but Divock Origi’s and Giorginio Wijnaldum’s doubles brought the Catalans’ solid run to an untimely end.

And now, Philippe Coutinho’s future is said to be increasingly uncertain in Spain after failing to live up to expectations, with the club looking to find a new buyer for him next summer.