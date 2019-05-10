Reports: Four time Champions League winner joins Zinedine Zidane’s blacklist at Real Madrid

Zinedine Zidane has formulated a list of players he doesn’t want at Real Madrid next season and multiple time Champions League winner Toni Kroos is the latest addition to that.

Diario Gol reports that Kroos’ entire focus hasn’t been on Real Madrid of late with the German midfielder even contemplating a move to Manchester City next season.

That hasn’t gone down too well with Zinedine Zidane, who is happy to place Kroos on his do-away list alongside the likes of Gareth Bale, Marcos Llorente and Dani Ceballos.

‘I’m the coach and I have to decide who is left out in team’ – Zidane on Bale

Kross, who won the Champions League once with Bayern Munich before being a key figure in Real Madrid’s dream three-in-a-row triumphs under Zidane, was recently rumoured to have been contemplating his future at the club after having achieved everything there.

Zidane, for his part, is not too keen on having players around next season who aren’t fully committed to the cause, as he orchestrates a complete squad overhaul after a disastrous campaign.

It would appear that Toni Kroos could also be a victim in the clearout.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 3/5; Kroos’ future at the club seems murky with the player himself casting doubt on it. Zidane may just place him on the transfer list and be done with it.