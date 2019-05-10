Reports: Real Madrid plan massive €570 million spend on 3 Galactico signings

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is ready to splurge in the summer to aid Zinedine Zidane with his squad rebuild, with the latest cash injection coming via their new Adidas sponsorship deal.

Diario Gol reports that Real Madrid’s latest sponsorship deal with Adidas has unleashed massive amounts of funds for the Spanish club to use in the transfer market – to the tune of €570 million.

Club president Florentino Perez has reportedly promised Zinedine Zidane three Galactico signings with the massive budget at his disposal; namely Eden Hazard from Chelsea, Neymar from PSG and Donny van de Beek from Ajax.

The report also states that Neymar was not a name originally considered by the Spanish giants but the Adidas sponsorship deal has made that move possible, with the Brazilian also said to be disillusioned at PSG.

Moreover, Neymar has hinted at moving to Real Madrid only recently, when he revealed in an interview with FOX that he would love to play alongside Eden Hazard – who is a shoe-in to join up with Zinedine Zidane next season.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 2.5/5; Eden Hazard is a virtual certainty to be joining Real Madrid next season and it shouldn’t be hard to convince Donny van de Beek to join either. Neymar, with all the strings attached, could be a more icky proposition.