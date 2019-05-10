Ronaldo passes his verdict on Neymar’s move to Real Madrid

Neymar Jr. has been hot in the news lately with his move from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) considered by many to be a done deal.

Real Madrid were reportedly an interested party, and Los Blancos looked keen to secure the Brazilian’s services at all costs, especially since Cristiano Ronaldo decided to leave.

But Brazil legend Ronaldo does not see the move happening yet, primarily because it has taken so long for anything concrete to even take place.

“I do not know about Neymar”, Ronaldo said at a Santander event.

“It has been dragging on for many years. There are many rumours, but I do not think there is anything concrete with Real Madrid.”

“He is an incredible player that anyone would like to have. But, from what I see, he’s not on the market.”

PSG have maintained that their star product isn’t for sale yet, but Neymar hasn’t been so open about his desire to stay put, sparking interest from clubs such as Madrid and indeed other European heavyweights.