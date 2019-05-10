Turkish club confident that former Real Madrid manager can bring them Gareth Bale

Real Madrid are planning a part squad overhaul in the summer transfer window, as they attempt to find their lost glory once again.

A number of players such as Eden Hazard, Paul Pogba and Neymar Jr. have been linked with entering the club, while some will surely be asked to leave as well.

One such name is that of Gareth Bale.

‘I’m the coach and I have to decide who is left out in team’ – Zidane on Bale

Bale has suffered a torrid couple of seasons lately, and fans aren’t warming up to him at all now, casting serious doubt over his future in Madrid.

Teams are certainly interested in the Welshman, but the final decision of his future lays with him, despite what so many other clubs want.

And Goal are now reporting that a certain Turkish club believe they could snap him up, owing to his Welsh ties with a former Real Madrid manager.

Besiktas Presidential Candidate Hürser Tekinoktay believes that John Benjamin Toshack could be key in bringing Bale over to Besiktas in the summer, and that his ties with Madrid could prove to be beneficial for the club.

Toshack has been involved with Turkish football for a while now, and his contacts could prove vital for the deal to go through, with Tekinoktay confident that they will get the best out of the deal.