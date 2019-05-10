Reports: Barcelona prepared to sell three superstars following shocking UCL debacle against Liverpool

La Liga leaders FC Barcelona were humiliated by Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final, as they defeated Lionel Messi and co. 4-0 in the second leg, thereby qualifying to the final by an aggregate score of 4-3. Barcelona had no reply to Jurgen Klopp’s men as they overcame a 3-0 deficit from the first leg, and added a fourth goal as well, to destroy the Catalans’ hopes.

As a result of the loss, the future of some Barca stars are in serious doubt. Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the club’s management have already prepared to sell three of their biggest superstars in the summer.

According to Sport, the three Barca stars heading out are Philippe Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti. The Spanish news agency believes that Coutinho’s case is the clearest of them all, as the Brazilian winger have simply failed to meet expectations ever since he joined the club in January 2018. Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde has reportedly been waiting to see the former Liverpool player shine – something which has not happened till date.

While Ivan Rakitic is more often than not a key part of Valverde’s plans, a recent dip in his form has adversely affected the team’s chances. The game against Liverpool was apparently Rakitic’s last chance to impress, but the former Seville star could not do so. It is expected that Frenkie de Jong’s arrival from AFC Ajax in 2019 June, will eliminate the Croatian’s place in the first XI.

Samuel Umtiti rarely features in the starting lineup anymore, thanks to the arrival of Clement Lenglet this season. With Barcelona pursuing de Jong’s Ajax teammate Matthijs de Ligt, the Frenchman’s chances with the first team could slim down even further, as a result of which he may be offloaded, as per Sport.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; All the three transfers mentioned above are highly possible, with the stars either poor in form, or deemed surplus to requirements, or both at the same time. The money involved could be substantial, and the Catalans can definitely think of using it to bring in new players.