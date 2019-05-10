Reports: Juventus eye Premier League manager as ‘dream’ replacement for Max Allegri

Juventus need some firepower to go with their existing strength if they are to make a push for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) next season.

To do this, the Bianconeri appear to have concentrated some of their attention on the transfer market for players, and even a manager, as reports seem to suggest.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Juve are considering replacing their current manager Massimiliano Allegri in favour of someone who can get them the UCL glory they crave.

Juventus’ Serie A success – a real feat or sign of uncompetitive league?

Allegri may have delivered constant Serie A success, but he has been found wanting in Europe, and with players such as Cristiano Ronaldo getting frustrated, it could be time for some change.

The report claims that Juve want Pep Guardiola from Manchester City, but understand that would be a ‘dream’ appointment, and have as a result, also been linked with Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte continues to be one of the front runners involved with the position at the Old Lady as the transfer window inches ever closer.