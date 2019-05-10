Reports: Eden Hazard prepares to leave Chelsea for Real Madrid; appears to wave goodbye to fans

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard turned in yet another stunning performance on Thursday night, as the English club overcame German side Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties at the Europa League 2018-19 semi-final. Hazard also scored Chelsea’s winner in the penalty shootout, where the final score read 4-3 after both sides drew level 1-1 after extra time.

According to Express, the match may have been Hazard’s final appearance for the Blues at Stamford Bridge, their home venue – and the star appeared to wave an emotional goodbye to the fans at the end of the game.

The Belgian is expected to move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer, as the deal looks more-or-less complete based on reports from multiple sources. Hazard himself has shown keenness to play at Madrid under Zinedine Zidane, and the Frenchman is equally interested in the 28-year old as well.

Speaking about the recent game, Hazard was the star of the show, setting up fellow-Chelsea star Ruben Loftus-Cheek for the opening goal of the night. But Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic – another Real Madrid target as per various sources – struck to equalize the scoreline.

No more goals were scored by either team till the end of regulation time, and thirty minutes of extra time was added. When that proved futile as well, the match moved on to penalties where Chelsea’s goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga denied Frankfurt’s Martin Hinteregger and Goncalo Paciencia. Eventually, Hazard stepped up to take Chelsea’s final kick, and scored to take the Blues to the finals.

The 28-year old celebrated wildly with his teammates after the final whistle, but then took some time to reflect on his own and looked emotional as he clapped and waved at the stands.

Express also reports that the Chelsea playmaker is expected to move to the Merengues in the summer, and Zidane and co. could announce the deal as soon as Chelsea’s season ends after the Europa League final on May 29.