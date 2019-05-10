Reports: Neymar makes decision on PSG future, European heavyweights on high alert

Neymar Jr. has reportedly decided where his future lies, and it doesn’t seem to be at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) any longer, per reports.

Le10Sport are reporting that the Brazilian has made his mind up about next season, and the decision is a bit of a U-turn, considering the club were confident that their talisman would stay put.

Neymar has been linked with a move back to La Liga, with Real Madrid emerging as the top contenders to sign him, but he could still end up elsewhere if you consider the monetary scheme of things.

The superstar forward is on enormous wages, and not a lot of clubs can match what he earns at PSG at the moment, but a reported lack of Champions League winning desire is driving the former Barcelona man to an exit, even if that means a slight pay cut.

European clubs are on high alert now, and Neymar may well make them run further circles as the summer transfer window quickly approaches.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 2/5 – This may be no less than a game for Neymar, but his signature is incredibly important, so let’s see how his story pans out in the coming few weeks.