Reports: Chelsea superstar urges club director to allow Real Madrid move

Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard has apparently asked his club to quickly complete the required proceedings that will see him to move to Spanish club Real Madrid this summer, as per reports.

On Thursday night, Hazard capped off a brilliant individual performance with a penalty goal in the shootout, as Chelsea overcame Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semi-finals. The win gave Chelsea a berth in the finals, where they will face Arsenal on May 29.

Meanwhile, it appears that the 28-year old has his heart set on a move to the Spanish giants – and the same has been one of the biggest transfer speculations in European Football over the past couple of months. In an update to the situation, it is Metro that reports that the Belgian is “in regular contact” with Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane regarding his situation.

According to Metro, ESPN claims that Hazard has told Chelsea Director Marina Granovskaia, that he wants to leave the club in the summer. The Blues have already tabled an asking price of £100million for the playmaker, and it is understood that they are not willing to sell him for a lower price.

Metro also claims that Hazard has already begun scouting for property in the Spanish capital city of Madrid, so that he can move in as soon as the deal is done. Until now, the star has also not exhibited any keenness to extend his current contract that runs until 2020 June, with the Blues.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are yet to confirm that they are willing to match Chelsea’s asking price. As a result, Chelsea are prepared to wait as long as it takes for The Merengues to make a decision, as per Metro.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Hazard to Real Madrid is a story that has been covered a lot over the past few weeks. One can only feel, at this point, that there too much smoke for there not to be any fire. It is highly probable that the Belgian will don the iconic white shirt at Spain, quite soon.