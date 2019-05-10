Eden Hazard addresses his future as Chelsea reach Europa League final

On Thursday, English giants Chelsea reached the finals of the Europa League 2018-19, defeating German side Eintracht Frankfurt 4-3 on penalties, after both sides drew 1-1 over regular time and thirty minutes of extra time. Eden Hazard scored the final penalty that helped Chelsea record the win.

At the end of the game, Hazard discussed about what the future might hold for him, and he also spoke on what he felt about it.

"If it is my last game I will try to do everything." "In my mind, I do not know yet…" Eden Hazard addresses his future after sending Chelsea to the Europa League final. pic.twitter.com/thfHlgr7sP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 9, 2019

Hazard said that he still does not know whether he will stay at Chelsea or not, next season. “In my mind, I do not know yet..” – were his exact words to a BT Sport reporter who asked him about his transfer situation at the end of the match.

“If it is my last game [with Chelsea], I will try to do everything [to win],” he further added, indicating how he is set to approach the Europa League finals, where Chelsea will play Arsenal on 29 May.

🔵 Hazard – SCORES! ✅ Chelsea are in the #UELfinal! 🎉 — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 9, 2019

Hazard’s contract with the Blues end in 2020, and the Belgian has not been particularly keen to extend it amid interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid. Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is reportedly interested to sign him, and Hazard on his part is also keen to play under the Frenchman at the Santiago Bernabeu.

As of now, his situation is complicated by the club’s two-window transfer embargo, as Chelsea would be unable to buy a replacement for Hazard in case he leaves this summer.

The 28-year old has indicated that he is ready to discuss his future with the Londoners, but nothing remains certain as of right now.