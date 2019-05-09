Reports: Real Madrid & Chelsea close to agreeing on two separate deals for star players

Eden Hazard has been a long-term Real Madrid target and despite Chelsea’s transfer ban, it looks almost certain that he will be on his way to Madrid in the summer.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is an admirer of the Belgian forward and a move looks set to materialise. However, there is a catch if recent reports are to be believed.

According to reports in Marca, Chelsea and Los Blancos will be involved in two separate deals with two players changing sides if everything falls into place. While Hazard will be allowed to complete his dream move, midfielder Mateo Kovacic’s loan move to Chelsea will be made permanent.

The transfer ban will not affect the Blues’ plans of holding onto Kovacic as he has already been registered by the club in 2018 itself.

As far as Hazard is concerned, it is believed that Chelsea are holding out for a sum of €140 million whereas Madrid don’t want to pay as much. As soon as the final details are decided, both the sides are expected to make these two moves public.