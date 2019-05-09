Reports: Manchester United rekindle interest in Premier League defender worth £80 million

Manchester United are in desperate and dire need of a squad overhaul following a dismal campaign, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ready to jump right in.

A number of departures are expected from Old Trafford in the summer, and arrivals are expected to be just as many too, as the club attempts to reach somewhere near the top of the Premier League.

ESPN are reporting that the problem area of central defence remains top priority, and to solve that issue, the Red Devils have rekindled their interest in Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.

Why have Manchester United declined under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer?

The English International played a huge part in the Three Lions’ run to the semi-finals at the FIFA World Cup last year, and was a long time target of former manager Jose Mourinho.

But his estimated worth of £80million proved too much for the bosses at the club, and the deal fell through.

This time however, United reportedly have £200million to spend in the transfer window, which means the amount of money to be spent on Maguire will be made available to Solskjaer for spending purposes.

FOX Sports Asia Predicted Rating: 3/5 – United need a proper centre half and Maguire may well be the man for the job. If the money is spent right, the club could get back on track.