Reports: Frustrated Barcelona to sell forward superstar after UCL defeat to Liverpool

Barcelona suffered a shock 4-3 aggregate UEFA Champions League (UCL) defeat to Liverpool, and in the aftermath, a major inquest appears to have been launched by the Blaugrana.

A number of players were called out by fans for failing to turn up in the second leg at Anfield, and even the mercurial Messi was unable to turn things around and score for the visitors.

As a result, some exits are being discussed, and one name has come forward above others.

Barcelona defeat will be remembered for long time – Busquets

ESPN are reporting that the end is near for former Liverpool man Philippe Coutinho. The forward joined for big money last January, but hasn’t lived up to the hype yet.

His performance in the second leg against Liverpool was abject in many ways, and it appears that Barca’s patience with him has run out.

“Coutinho is not a Barcelona player, that’s been made clear,” a club source told ESPN FC.

It remains to be seen what club will pick up the Brazilian and when and how President Josep Maria Bartomeu will let him go, but the road certainly ends here for Barcelona superstar.