Reports: Alexis Sanchez offered to Italian giants after being rejected by Manchester United

Manchester United endured a torrid season thanks to poor performances and a lack of belief within the team and players.

As a result, a number of players are expected to move on next term, and the summer transfer window will prove to be essential to see that happen.

One of the players who has struggled all season has been Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean came to United last season in the January transfer window, but failed to live up to the hype and his enormous wages.

He is now moving on, per reports, and Gazzetta Dello Sport are reporting that Inter Milan could be the possible destination.

The report suggests that Sanchez’s agent has flown to the Italian city to discuss a possible transfer for Sanchez next season, with his wages obviously kept in mind.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted that we have seen the last of some players, and considering the money being spent on Sanchez and the lack of return, this could be the last we’ve seen of the winger.