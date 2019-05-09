Ajax Director Edwin Van Der Sar reveals where Matthijs De Ligt will play next season

Ajax have had a stunning campaign but fell short of the UEFA Champions League (UCL) final after falling to Tottenham Hotspur on the away goals rule.

And following the game, there was only one man that the media wanted to talk about.

Ajax club captain Matthijs De Ligt has been the subject of much transfer debate lately, and it is clear that he will be moving to a big club next summer.

The defender scored for his team in the first half against Spurs, but couldn’t stop a second half onslaught that saw the away side score three goals and seal their place in the final.

Following the game, club Director and former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van Der Sar revealed where he thinks De Ligt will end up next summer.

“I think these will be De Ligt’s final games with Ajax, but I hope he goes out on a high,” Van Der Sar said to Sky Sport Italia.

“He’s been here since he was a child and will end up at a big club.”

Finally, the Dutchman opened up even more on the destination of De Ligt.

“I think he’ll go to England or Spain.”

Barcelona have been heavily linked with De Ligt, but Van Der Sar’s own success in England could motivate the teenager to settle in the Premier League too.