Former Premier League champions confirm exit of two title-winning players this summer

Leicester City have confirmed that two of their Premier League winning players will be leaving the club by mutual consent this summer.

Shinji Okazaki and Danny Simpson are the two players who will be let go of in the summer, both of whom were integral in Leicester making history and winning the Premier League a few seasons ago.

The club’s official website confirmed that the final game of the season against Chelsea will also include a send off for the two individuals who the club hold near and dear to their heart after their vital contributions since joining.

Japanese star Okazaki joined from FSV Mainz in 2015 and led the charge in attack for the Foxes, while Danny Simpson joined in 2014 from Queens Park Rangers (QPR).

Leaving behind a brilliant legacy at Leicester City 🥇 All the best, @OkazakiOfficial! pic.twitter.com/vJPhGCYbDb — Leicester City (@LCFC) May 8, 2019



Shinji Okazaki represented his country at the AFC Asian Cup earlier this year, and was a fan favourite at the King Power Stadium, helping out the club during its tough period after the death of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in a helicopter crash.

‘They will be forever welcomed back at King Power Stadium as either opposition players or as friends of the club,’ Leicester said about the two players.