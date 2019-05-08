Reports: Barcelona identify Ernesto Valverde replacement after deciding to sack him post Liverpool loss

The shock 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in the second leg of UEFA Champions League semi-final was probably Barcelona’s most humiliating loss in the tournament. And it looks like their manager Ernesto Valverde will have to pay the price.

After having joined the Catalan giants in 2017, Valverde has led them to successive La Liga triumphs. However, in Europe, they have been the complete opposite, suffering elimination from a three-goal advantage in the first leg in two successive years.

The defeat at Liverpool seems to be the final straw and according to reports in Don Balon, Barcelona board has already decided to sack Valverde. They have identified three potential replacements as well.

Their prime target is current Ajax manager Erik ten Hag who has taken Ajax on the cusp of a place in the Champions League final. With Frenkie de Jong joining and reportedly Matthijs de Ligt following him to Barcelona, this would be a great move for all the parties involved.

The other two names on their list are former Paris Saint-Germain manager & ex-Barcelona player Laurent Blanc and Quique Setién, Real Betis coach who is believed to be an admirer of Pep Guardiola’s brand of football.