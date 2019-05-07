Reports: Manchester United ahead of Liverpool in race for Welsh wing wizard

Teams all over Europe have started drawing up shortlists with the transfer window just around the corner. Manchester United and Liverpool have done the same, but now find themselves competing for the same player!

According to Daily Mail, Manchester United are ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign Swansea City’s Daniel James. The 21-year-old did suffer from a collapsed move to Leeds United last summer but has even bigger fish to fry now, with both Manchester United and Liverpool showing an interest in him.

A winger like international teammate Gareth Bale, James has enjoyed a breakthrough season with Swansea City and has even gone on to play for the Welsh National Team. He has scored five times and assisted nine others in thirty-six appearances so far.

Good performances at both the club and the international level even saw the youngster earn praise from his national team coach, who happens to be a Red Devils legend himself – Ryan Giggs!

“He’s a talent. When you’ve got that raw pace, you’re a threat at any level so as a winger, obviously for me playing as a winger, when I was younger, you then have to develop the other parts of your game which I feel he is doing,” Giggs had said after a friendly against Slovakia in March.

The Swansea City man, who has just a year left on his contract, is expected to cost £10 Million to any potential suitor.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 2/5; Long gone are those days when Manchester United completed shrewd signings from unfamiliar places. These days, the Red Devils have a clear strategy of focusing on the best. Additionally, with the club’s entire transfer structure in tatters, it seems unlikely that they will move for Swansea starlet James.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have plenty of talent of their own on the wings. With Salah, Mane, Firmino, Origi, and Shaqiri, chances are that James’s development will head a snag if he moves to Merseyside.