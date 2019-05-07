Reports: Real Madrid star set to be reunited with Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus through a swap deal

Real Madrid are desperately looking to offload players from their chart to make space for multiple incoming signings. And looks like James Rodriguez will be one of those stars.

Currently on loan at Bayern Munich, the Colombian wants a move to greener pastures and with Zinedine Zidane not keeping James in his plans, he might be used as a bait to sign Juventus forward Paulo Dybala.

According to reports in Don Balon, Florentino Perez is considering sending James to Juventus in a swap deal involving the Argentine forward. This would see the Colombian reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo a couple of years after the former’s departure to Munich.

FOX Sports Probability Rating: 2/5 – With stars like Sadio Mane and Eden Hazard being linked with Madrid, it looks unlikely that they would bring in Dybala as well. However, it definitely looks like James isn’t a part of Zidane’s plan and would probably move on from Madrid in the summer.