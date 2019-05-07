Reports: Zinedine Zidane identifies three Real Madrid players for immediate sale in summer window

With the 2018/19 season now nearing its end, clubs have their transfer targets ready. Along with it, they are also lining up the players who they want to sell in the window and Real Madrid are no different.

Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane has identified three Real Madrid players who he wants to sell in the summer and has even informed them in a one-on-one conversation. Gareth Bale, as is reported, is one of those players.

According to Marca, Zidane has had private conversations with the three Madrid players and has made them aware of the situation. Along with Bale, Marcos Llorente and Dani Ceballos are on the list of outgoing players.

Both the midfielders, along with the Welshman, have deemed surplus to requirements and will clear the way for multiple incoming signings. The report adds that Marcelo has had a discussion with Zidane over his future as well but it is expected that the full-back will stay at the club.