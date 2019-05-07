Reports: Two Premier League giants to battle it out for Real Madrid reject

As per the latest reports, Real Madrid superstar James Rodriguez is all set to be offloaded from the team, and Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in him.

James Rodriguez played his last game in Real Madrid colours in the 2016-17 season, after which he left to Bayern Munich on loan as he was dreamed surplus of requirements. While the plan worked fine in 2017-18, it severely backfired in 2018-19 when the Merengues suffered largely, also ending the season without a trophy.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez did well in Bayern Munich, playing an important role as they defended their Bundesliga title in 2017-18. They are well on their way to defend the title this season as well, and the Columbian superstar’s performances have come in handy on numerous occasions.

However, neither Real Madrid nor its management Zinedine Zidane is ready to recall Rodriguez, and have apparently transfer-listed the star.

Don Balon reports that Los Blancos will sell the former World Cup semi-finalist, with Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea heavily interested.

The Spanish news agency reports that at Old Trafford, Rodriguez could be offered a key role and a good salary as well, with the problem being the fact that they will not play the Champions League next year.

Meanwhile, at Chelsea, the FIFA transfer embargo prevents them from signing anyone. But if and when the ban is lifted, they could use their Champions League qualification to lure the star out of Real Madrid, as per Don Balon.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 4/5; Both Manchester United and Chelsea could benefit from the addition of a midfield prodigy like James Rodriquez to their squad – especially if Paul Pogba/Eden Hazard leave their respective clubs. And if Real Madrid is ready to sell him, both clubs will take a look at the possibility of signing the superstar for sure.