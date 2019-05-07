Reports: After Ronaldo, Juventus look to land another blow on Real Madrid by signing Ajax star

The summer transfer window is just around the corner, with all the clubs busy drawing up a shortlist of targets. More often than not, some of those targets collide, triggering a transfer war. And if reports are to be believed, Real Madrid and Juventus are set to partake in such a war soon.

According to Spanish news publication Don Balon, Real Madrid and Juventus are both interested in signing Ajax star David Neres. The Brazilian has enjoyed a fine season with the Dutch giants, scoring twelve and assisting fifteen goals.

However, to sign Neres, either club will have to part ways with €50 Million – the price tag which Ajax has set for him. The Eredivisie club had paid €12 Million (plus €3 Million variables) for Neres initially when they signed him from Sao Paulo back in the January window of 2017.

The report states that Juventus are hoping to bring the Brazilian in after Cristiano Ronaldo himself asked for some big signings. The Bianconeri are reportedly set to lose both Paulo Dybala and Douglas Costa, and see Neres as a fit replacement. On the other hand, Real Madrid see Neres as one for the future. However, the could pre-empt a move for him if they fail to sign key targets such as Eden Hazard and Sadio Mane.

FOX Sports Asia Probability Rating: 3/5; David Neres’ breakout season at Ajax has put him under the spotlight, with almost every big club showing interest. And so, both Real Madrid and Juventus will have to fight a horde of teams to get to their target. However, the promise of becoming a Galactico or playing with Cristiano Ronaldo should put the pair above the rest.