Reports: Barcelona and Liverpool in contact over swap deal for Mohamed Salah

Barcelona and Liverpool are in touch over a potential swap deal between Mohamed Salah and Ousmane Dembele in the summer.

Don Balon reports that the Egyptian star has fallen out with Jurgen Klopp and that he is very open to joining Lionel Messi and co. at Barcelona next season, especially after coming into close contact with them at the Nou Camp in the Champions League semifinals first leg.

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez reportedly feel that they can form a fearsome attacking trident along with Mohamed Salah – something that Barcelona has been missing since the departure of Neymar, as neither Coutinho nor Dembele has really made the spot their own.

On the other hand, inconsistent Ousmane Dembele hasn’t lived up to his hefty €125 million pricetag and Barcelona are not averse to letting him leave at the end of the season either.

‘Salah will not play’ – Klopp ahead of CL Barca semi 2nd leg

Furthermore, the report claims that Dembele is a player that Jurgen Klopp really likes and that a potential swap deal involving him and Mo Salah has been discussed by the clubs.

The only sticking point so far in negotiations is that Liverpool believe Barcelona need to throw in cash along with Ousmane Dembele in place of Mohamed Salah, while the Spanish club think that a straight swap of the players is a fairer proposition.

FOX Sports Asia probability rating: 1/5; Mohamed Salah has shown no sign of wanting to leave Liverpool or of not giving his all for Jurgen Klopp. There isn’t much to suggest that won’t still continue at the club next season.