Reports: Paul Pogba makes extraordinary demands of Real Madrid to leave Manchester United

Paul Pogba is one of Zinedine Zidane’s premier transfer targets in the summer, but his move from Manchester United comes with a litany of inordinate personal demands.

Diario Gol reports that Paul Pogba’s move from Manchester United to Real Madrid hinges a lot on the Spanish club acceding to the personal demands made by him.

The report also states that the player has sent his agent Mino Raiola to meet Real Madrid president Florentino Perez in person to convey his demands – which include a pay package of 24 million euros net per year, a house in the La Finca locality and 2 high end cars.

‘Pogba – we’ll see what happens in summer’ – Zidane

Paul Pogba has been agitating for a move to Real Madrid for months now, and that desire has only gotten stronger after Manchester United’s 1-1 draw against Huddersfield left them with no mathematical possibility of sealing a top 4 spot.

Not only that, the lack of Champions League football means that Pogba is also one of the players in the squad to suffer a considerable pay cut next season.

Those reasons, coupled with Pogba’s desire to play under Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid, have left Manchester United little option but to cash in on the player in the summer.

FOX Sports Asia probability ratings: 3/5; Given Paul Pogba’s propensity for theatrics, it is not at all surprising that he would have made such demands of Real Madrid